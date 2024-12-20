Trans Canada Gold Reports Voting Results From the 2024 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, December 20, 2024 - Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of shareholders held on December 19th, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 22,473,049 common shares or 43.81% of the common shares were voted in favor of the election of all director nominees.

The re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was also approved by the shareholders.

The Company further announces that its shareholders have approved the Company's amended 10% rolling stock option plan at the Meeting. The principal amendments to the stock option plan ensure compliance with the revised Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and include: (i) that share capital adjustments are subject to the prior approval of the TSXV, except where they relate to share consolidations or splits; and (ii) disinterested shareholder approval is required for any extension to stock options granted to individuals that are insiders at the time of the proposed amendment.

The maximum number of common shares which may be issued under the stock option plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital at the date of grant. The stock option plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of common shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases. The limit includes outstanding stock options previously granted.

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

