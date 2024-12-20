Cariboo Rose Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, BC, December 20, 2024, = TheNewswire - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. "Cariboo Rose" (TSX-V: CRB) recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Vancouver. All motions passed including the appointment of Davidson and Company as auditors, approval of Eastfield's incentive stock option plan, and the election of James W. Morton, Glen Garratt, David Douglas, Gavin Titley and Reagan Glazier as Directors.

Stock Options



The Company has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 1,675,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until December 20, 2029. The options will vest immediately.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA

CFO, Director

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.

Please refer to our website for more detail: www.cariboorose.com

