Cariboo Rose Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, BC, December 20, 2024, = TheNewswire - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. "Cariboo Rose" (TSX-V: CRB) recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Vancouver. All motions passed including the appointment of Davidson and Company as auditors, approval of Eastfield's incentive stock option plan, and the election of James W. Morton, Glen Garratt, David Douglas, Gavin Titley and Reagan Glazier as Directors.
Stock Options
The Company has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 1,675,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until December 20, 2029. The options will vest immediately.
David M Douglas, CPA, CA
CFO, Director
Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.
Please refer to our website for more detail: www.cariboorose.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!