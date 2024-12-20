G Mining Ventures Provides Corporate Update

Closes acquisition of the CentroGold Project in Brazil's prospective Gurupi Gold Belt from BHP

CentroGold contains 1.7 million ounces of indicated and 0.6 million ounces of inferred JORC-compliant gold resource that is open for expansion in all directions and at depth

District-scale land package comprises 47 tenements covering ~1,900 km2 and offers potential for multiple new discoveries

Accretive transaction adds to GMIN's project pipeline with no upfront cost

Appointment of Vincent Benoit, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of La Mancha, to its Board of Directors

BROSSARD, Dec. 20, 2024 - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that the acquisition of tenements in the Gurupi Gold Belt from wholly owned subsidiaries of BHP Group Limited ("BHP") (ASX: BHP, NYSE: BHP, LSE: BHP, JSE: BHG) has closed. The acquisition gives GMIN an 100% interest in the tenements, including the CentroGold Project ("CentroGold" or the "Project"). In consideration for the acquisition, GMIN will grant BHP a 1.0% NSR royalty on the first 1 million ounces of gold produced at the tenements and a 1.5% NSR royalty on gold production thereafter (the "Transaction"). Details of the Project and Transaction were previously announced in GMIN's news release dated September 9, 2024.

CentroGold is located in the state of Maranhão, located in northern Brazil, and comprises 47 tenements encompassing ~1,900 square kilometers. The Project hosts multiple identified gold targets along a +80 km mineralized trend, including the Blanket, Contact and Chega Tudo open pit deposits, which currently host 2.3 million ounces of JORC-compliant gold resources and remain open for expansion. In July 2019, Oz Minerals Limited, which was later acquired by BHP in 2023, released a pre-feasibility study on the Blanket and Contact deposits. The pre-feasibility study envisioned a 10-year mine life with an average annual gold production of 100,000 to 120,000 ounces per year, with 190,000 to 210,000 ounces of gold per year in the first two years of production.

GMIN plans to update the Project's JORC-compliant gold resource to meet National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in Q1 2025.

Board Appointment

The Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Benoit, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP ("La Mancha"), to its Board of Directors, effective December 20, 2024. The GMIN Board of Directors is now comprised of 11 members.

Vincent Benoit has over 30 years of corporate finance, business development and M&A experience in the mining, telecom, and energy sectors. Vincent identified the opportunity to buy La Mancha and joined the company as Head of Strategy & Business Development in 2012. Between 2013 and 2015, he led La Mancha's portfolio restructuring and contributed to enhancing its mines' performance in Australia and Africa. Mr. Benoit identified and executed the combinations with Evolution Mining Ltd. (ASX:EVN) and Endeavour Mining Plc (TSX:EDV) ("Endeavour"), positioning La Mancha as a leading private investor in the gold mining sector. From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Benoit was chief financial officer and executive vice president of Corporate Development at Endeavour, where he reshaped the strategy, improved the mine portfolio quality, and enhanced the balance sheet to fund organic growth. Endeavour's market capitalization was quadrupled by the time he left at the end of 2019. In early 2020, he re-joined La Mancha to oversee investments and fundraising.

Previously, Vincent was at Orange (2006-2012), where he served as EVP M&A. He led the development of the group's footprint in Africa and Europe and formed strategic partnerships with key European telecom players. Prior to this, Vincent held various finance positions, including those with Orano (ex-Areva), Bull Information Systems, and PwC.

Vincent holds an MSc from Kedge Business School and is a Chartered Accountant.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold.

