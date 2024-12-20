Vior Provides Update on Its Annual Meeting Materials

MONTREAL, December 20, 2024 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRA:VL51) announces that following the resumption of postal services after the recent Canada Post strike, there may be delays in the delivery of Vior's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and related materials (together with the Circular, the "Meeting Materials") for the upcoming Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of Vior shareholders. The Meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) at 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3500, Montreal, Quebec, H3C 0B4.

The Meeting Materials are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Corporation's issuer profile, and on the Corporation's website at https://www.vior.ca/investors/documents/. The purpose of the Meeting is:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024, and the report of the auditors' thereon; to elect the Directors for the ensuing year; to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration; to consider and, if deemed advisable, to adopt a resolution to ratify, approve and confirm the Corporation's omnibus equity incentive plan as described in the Circular; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Due to a potential delay following a resumption of services by Canada Post, Vior will deliver by e-mail a copy of the Meeting Materials to each registered and non-registered shareholder upon request. Please direct any such request to: corporatesecretary@vior.ca.

Registered shareholders and Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners ("NOBOs") are encouraged to contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. by phone at 1-800-564-6253 (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time) to obtain their 15-digit online voting control number and vote by one of the following methods:

Online: In English: www.investorvote.com In French: www.voteendirect.com

Or by telephone at: 1-866-732-8683

Objecting Beneficial Owners ("OBO") are encouraged to contact the proxy department at their broker or other intermediary (where their common shares are held), for assistance with the voting process. OBOs must follow the voting instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary and will need their specific 16-digit control number to vote via www.voteproxyonline.com.

Holders of shares may exercise their rights by attending the Meeting or by completing a proxy form. A registered shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting in person is requested to complete and sign the form of proxy and to deliver it to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (i) by mail or hand delivery to Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, or (ii) by facsimile to 416-263-9524 or 1-866-249-7775. A Registered Shareholder may also vote using the internet at www.investorvote.com or by phone at 1-866-732-8683. In order to be valid and acted upon at the Meeting, the form of proxy must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 13, 2025, or be deposited with the Corporate Secretary of the Corporation before the commencement of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Corporation's audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended June 30, 2024 are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Corporation's issuer profile, and on the Corporation's website at https://www.vior.ca/investors/documents/. Copies are also available upon request by contacting Vior's Corporate Secretary as indicated below.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining (now Windfall Mining Group Inc.). The Belleterre Gold Project is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at Belleterre and is currently executing on a?+60,000-metre drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., and has several other projects with multi-mineral potential.

For further information, please contact:

Shayaan Belluzzo

Corporate Secretary

647-863-2589

corporatesecretary@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

