Auric Minerals Announces Filing of Business Acquisition Report, and Changes to Management and Board

Vancouver, December 20, 2024 - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated December 11 , 2024, it has completed the filing of the Company's Form 51-102F4 - Business Acquisition Report ("BAR") in connection with its acquisition of Central Uranium Resources Corp. ("CURC"), a privately held arm's-length company established under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, and each of the shareholders of CURC, completed on December 11 , 2024 (the "Acquisition"). The BAR, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+, includes CURC's audited financial statements and the management discussions and analysis for the period from incorporation on April 22, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

For additional details regarding the Acquisition, please refer to the news releases dated November 14, 2024 and December 11, 2024. The Company also wishes to clarify that the securities issued as consideration in the Acquisition are subject to a restricted period and cannot trade until the date that is 10 calendar days following the issuance of this Business Acquisition Report, as well as the filing of financial statements of the Company for the year ended October 31, 2024.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that Dimitri Lakutin has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company, and that Christopher Huggins has been appointed acting CEO and Director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lakutin for his services. The Company is actively engaging in a process to retain a permanent CEO.

Mr. Huggins brings over 25 years of expertise in the mining, technology and capital equipment industries. Holding a BSc in Honours Geology, he began his career as a regional exploration geologist with Homestake, working on notable projects around Eskay Creek, Snip Mine, Stewart and Dease Lake camps. Over the past 15 years, he has delivered innovative capital equipment and financial solutions for surface and underground mining operations in the Northwest Territories and Yukon. Mr. Huggins has also managed global and national Caterpillar accounts at Finning; and been President, CEO and board member for a number of gold, uranium and battery metal exploration companies. Currently, he is CEO of Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) and Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR).

