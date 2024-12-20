Proposed Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LONDON, December 20, 2024 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ("Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized a plan to proceed with a consolidation of its outstanding common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Board believes that it would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to effect the Consolidation in order to facilitate future financing. The Consolidation may enhance the shares' marketability as an increase in the price per share has the potential to increase the interest of institutional and other investors in the Company's shares, thereby expanding the pool of investors that may consider purchasing the shares and investing in the Company.

If the Consolidation is implemented, its primary effect would be to proportionately decrease the number of issued and outstanding Shares by a factor equal to the consolidation ratio. At the close of business on December 19, 2024, the closing price of the Shares on the TSXV was $0.01 per Share, and there were 1,256,299,760 Shares issued and outstanding. Based on the number of shares issued and outstanding on December 19, 2024, immediately following the completion of the Consolidation, for illustrative purposes only, the number of post-Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding would be 125,629,976 Shares.

The Company does not intend to change its name or its current trading symbol in connection with the Consolidation. The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a subsequent news release.

No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation and the number of post-consolidation Shares to be received by a registered shareholder will be rounded up, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater, or rounded down, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, to the nearest whole number of Shares that such holder would otherwise be entitled to receive upon implementation of the Consolidation. The exercise price and number of common shares of the Company, issuable upon exercise of any outstanding convertible securities will be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the Consolidation.

The Company will provide a further update once it has received all applicable approvals and has set an effective date for the Consolidation.

Further Information

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal business has been the exploration and development of the Ro?ia Montan? gold and silver project in Romania, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe. Upon obtaining the License in June 1999, the Group focused substantially all of their management and financial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent development of the Ro?ia Montan? Project. An extension of the exploitation license for the Ro?ia Montan? Project (held by Ro?ia Montan? Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Ro?ia Montan? S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company) was rejected by the competent authority in late June 2024.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" (also referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

In this press release, forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein.

Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the uncertainties associated with: the annulment challenge to the March 8, 2024 decision of the ICSID tribunal (the "Arbitral Decision"); future actions taken by the Romanian Government, including in relation to the enforcement of the costs order granted under the Arbitral Decision (the "Costs Order"); conditions or events impacting the Company's ability to fund its operations (including but not limited to the completion of the potential financing referred above); and the overall impact of misjudgments made in good faith in the course of preparing forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including those set out below, that may never materialize, prove incorrect or materialize other than as currently contemplated which could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "is of the view", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, conditions or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation:

the duration, costs, process and outcome of the ICSID annulment proceedings;

access to additional funding to support the Group's strategic objectives;

the impact on the Company's financial condition and operations of the rejection of the extension of the Rosia Montana exploitation license and/or any actions taken by Romania to enforce the Costs Order;

the impact on financial condition, business strategy and its implementation in Romania of: any allegations of historic acts of corruption, uncertain fiscal investigations, uncertain legal enforcement both for and against the Group, unpredictable regulatory or agency actions and political and social instability;

changes in the Group's liquidity and capital resources;

equity dilution resulting from the conversion or exercise of new or existing securities in part or in whole to Common Shares;

the ability of the Company to maintain a continued listing on the Exchange or any regulated public market for trading securities;

Romania's actions following inscription of the "Ro?ia Montan? Mining Landscape" as a UNESCO World Heritage site;

regulatory, political and economic risks associated with operating in a foreign jurisdiction including changes in laws, governments and legal and fiscal regimes;

global economic and financial market conditions, including inflation risk;

the geo-political situation and the resulting economic developments arising from the unfolding conflict and humanitarian crisis as a consequence of conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war;

volatility of currency exchange rates; and

the availability and continued participation in operational or other matters pertaining to the Group of certain key employees and consultants.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and investors should not infer that there has been no change in the Company's affairs since the date of this press release that would warrant any modification of any forward-looking statement made in this document, other documents periodically filed with or furnished to the relevant securities regulators or documents presented on the Company's website. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to the Company's disclosure obligations under applicable Canadian securities regulations. Investors are urged to read the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory agencies which can be viewed online at www.sedarplus.ca.

