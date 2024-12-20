Panther Minerals Clarifies Option Agreement for Huber Heights Property

Vancouver, December 20, 2024 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, wishes to provide additional details regarding the Option Agreement (the "Agreement") previously announced on December 19, 2024.

Panther Minerals entered into the Agreement with an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser") for the Huber Heights Property located in Nevada, USA. This agreement grants the Purchaser the exclusive right to acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the property, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR).

Key Terms of the Agreement:

The Purchaser has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Huber Heights Property over a two-year period.

The Purchaser will make a cash payment of $150,000 CAD within 45 days of the Agreement's execution.

Panther Minerals retains a 2% NSR on production from the property, with the Purchaser holding an option to buy out the NSR for $1,000,000 CAD.

During the option term, the Purchaser will maintain the property free of encumbrances and comply with all applicable laws and regulations during exploration and development activities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca or email info@pantherminerals.ca.

