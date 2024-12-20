Gold79 Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Vancouver, December 20, 2024 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") of Key West Florida and has entered into a marketing agreement, whereby i2i will provide marketing and media distribution for an initial term of one month commencing upon TSX Venture Exchange approval. An initial fee of US$250,000 is payable. Thereafter, the marketing agreement may continue on a month-to-month basis with supplemental expenditures agreed to by the parties for the services being purchased.

i2i will create an advertising campaign and utilize its physical marketing program strategy with the aim of increasing investor awareness through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement, including the direct mailing of advertising materials to potentially interested parties.

The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, i2i (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX-V listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 has five gold projects, two of which are partnered with major gold producers (Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and Agnico Eagle at Greyhound). Gold79 is focused on establishing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona while advancing its Jefferson North and Tip Top Projects in Nevada.

