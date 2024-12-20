Medaro Mining Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Vancouver, December 20, 2024 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle $87,777.00 of debt owing to a certain creditor by issuing 501,582 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.175 per Share. No warrants will be issued in connection with the debt settlement.

The debt settlement will not create a new control person nor are any insiders participating in the settlement. The Company believes it is in the best interests of its shareholders to reduce the amount of indebtedness while preserving cash and improving its financial position.

The debt settlement transaction is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and pursuant to the policies of the CSE, the Shares are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer

About the Company

The Company is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The Company owns 100% of the current Lac Lamotte claim block. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding regulatory approval and the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234821