MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Submits 15(c)211 Application

LAS VEGAS, December 23, 2024 - MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH), a leading global provider of IP and brand licensing, is pleased to announce the submission of its 15(c)211 application, representing an important step in enhancing its presence in the OTC market.

This filing underscores MainStreetChamber Holdings' ongoing commitment to transparency and investor accessibility. The submission, governed by Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, is a key milestone toward enabling the quotation of the Company's securities in the OTC market.

"The submission of our 15(c)211 application underscores our dedication to providing the public and prospective investors with reliable and comprehensive information about our operations, management, and financial performance," said Larry Kozin, Founder and CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "This step reflects our commitment to transparency and our focus on creating broader opportunities for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Rule 15c2-11 provides a regulatory framework established by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that governs the process for enabling the public quotation of securities in the OTC market. The submission reflects MainStreetChamber Holdings' dedication to meeting all compliance requirements.

"This submission is an important step in building upon our foundation and positioning MainStreetChamber Holdings for continued growth in the OTC market," said Thomas Meharey, President of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "It reflects our commitment to delivering value for our investors while enhancing our market presence and reinforcing our dedication to innovation and entrepreneurship."

The recently appointed Meharey previously served more than 10 years as vice president of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), which ranks as the world's top woman-owned global brand licensor and 16th overall, and represented $3.4 billion in annual retail sales last year, according to License Global magazine.

The Company anticipates the initiation of public quotations for its securities on the OTC platform following the successful completion of the regulatory review process. This move will provide broader access for investors and support the Company's mission to drive shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings is a leading global provider of IP and brand licensing. It oversees a diverse portfolio of ventures that reflect its commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation. The company develops and markets licensing solutions for any type of organization, from startups to established companies, with holdings that include Advanced Licensing™, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® kids, and MainStreet Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., please visit www.msch.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information regarding MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's outlook for growth and market expansion, and which can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business may be described in more detail in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

