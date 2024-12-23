Midnight Sun Confirms Kazhiba Licence Renewal

Vancouver, December 23, 2024 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, per an online public notice dated December 20, 2024, the renewal application for Large Scale Exploration Licence 21509-HQ-LEL (the "Licence"), which includes the Kazhiba Target, was approved at the most recent meeting of the Mining Licensing Committee.

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, stated: "The Kazhiba licence issue has been resolved, removing any concern as to the status of this critical component of our exploration and development plans. We wish to once again thank the Zambian Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development for their assistance in rectifying this matter, and our valued shareholders for their patience and support. We now turn our focus to the many exciting near-term catalysts ahead, starting with the completion and results of our exploration program at Kazhiba. Working in collaboration with First Quantum Minerals, this program is part of a larger, multi-target campaign aimed to define near-surface oxide copper mineralization destined for Africa's largest copper mining complex, Kansanshi, located just a few kilometres from our property. Near-term production and potential cash-flow provides incredibly rare optionality to our Solwezi Project, and a non-dilutive path toward the continued exploration of our underlying sulphide copper targets at Kazhiba, Mitu and Crunch."

KoBold Earn-In - Longstop Removal

Midnight Sun and KoBold Metals Company have agreed to amend the previously announced earn-in agreement (see news release dated February 20th, 2024) to remove the longstop date to allow time for the two parties to receive the necessary Zambian regulatory approvals to complete the final condition precedent of the agreement.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

