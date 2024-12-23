Aldebaran Receives Notice That Nuton Will Make Second Payment in Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2024 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce that Nuton Holdings Ltd. ("Nuton"), a Rio Tinto venture, has confirmed it will make the second payment (US$20 Million) pursuant to the Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Aldebaran announced on November 7, 2024. Aldebaran anticipates receiving the payment in early January 2025.

Transaction Details

Aldebaran entered into an Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Nuton, whereby Nuton has the exclusive right to acquire a 20% interest in the Altar project by making the following payments:

US$10 Million upon signing (paid)

US$20 Million upon delivery of an updated mineral resource estimate (payment confirmed)

US$30 Million upon delivery of a Preliminary Economic Assessment PEA expected to be completed in Q2-2025

US$190 Million upon delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study PFS expected to be completed in H2-2026



About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds a 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina and can earn an additional 20% interest in the project by completing a further $25 million in expenditures at Altar over the next three years. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., including the three main porphyry discoveries (Altar Central, Altar East, and Altar United) reported within a single conceptual open pit (see Company news release dated November 25, 2024).

