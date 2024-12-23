Terra Clean Energy Signs Exploration Agreement with the English River First Nation and Receives Drilling Permits for the South Falcon East Project

Vancouver B.C. - Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: T1KC), is pleased to announce the execution of an Exploration Agreement with the English River First Nation. This agreement strengthens their relationship and allows for access to the ancestral lands of The English River First Nation on which the South Falcon East Property lies.

Terra would also like to announce that the Company has received the required permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to conduct its winter exploration program on the South Falcon East Property. These permits allow access to the project lands for a period of three years to conduct exploration activities including, but not limited to, geophysical surveys and diamond drilling. The South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1), approximately 7 km north of the powerline servicing the Key Lake operation. Terra Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. in October of 2022, whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property.

The winter 2025 drilling program is currently in the final planning and scheduling phase. While the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit will remain a primary focus of early efforts on the property, the Company has ample additional drill-ready targets along the Way Lake conductor at South Falcon East. This includes the T-Bone Lake area, just north of Fraser Lakes B. The upcoming field program is anticipated to commence in late January to early February and will be executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Laura Tennent, Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration and C. Trevor Perkins, consulting geologist for Terra Clean Energy Corp. The expected budget for this program is anticipated to be $1.5 million.

.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: South Falcon East project, SE Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, South Falcon East project, Saskatchewan

About English River First Nation

As 'people of the river' (Des Nëdhë?'iné), English River First Nation is dedicated to the stewardship of the land and the education of future generations. ERFN is guided by the knowledge of their Elders, the traditions of their ancestors, and the ambitions of their future generations, while being a respected partner in relations with industries, governments, and organizations.

English River First Nation's two home reserves are located at the Wapatuanak and La Plonge Reserves in Northern Saskatchewan. English River First Nation's Ancestral Territory spans 75,000 square km of North Central Saskatchewan and contains nineteen different reserves belonging to the Nation of English River. Learn more at https://erfn.net

About the South Falcon East Project

The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s existing South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.

The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium/Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is shallow pegmatite hosted mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors. The property is highly prospective for high-grade basement-hosted unconformity-related uranium mineralization and additional pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

"Alex Klenman"

Alex Klenman, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to satisfy regulatory, stock exchange and commercial closing conditions of the Private Placement, and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

info@tcec.energy



Terra Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tcec.energy

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.