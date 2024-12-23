Vision Lithium Announces Flow-through Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered flow-through private placement for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 and maximum aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of a minimum of 16,666,666 common shares and a maximum of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 per share (the "Flow-Through Shares"), each qualifying as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Quebec. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2024.

Yves Rougerie, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "Proceeds from this placement will go towards exploration of our Sirmac property lithium and cesium targets we have developed over the past year. The recent high grade cesium discovery on the property with values as high as 1.94% Cs2O (ref. December 02, 2024 release) will require further geophysics, ground prospecting, geological mapping, trenching and sampling to develop this new and very exciting target. Work is also planned for the known lithium rich areas of the property in search of new discoveries."

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance. The Offering remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with TSXV policies.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in 2023. The PEA is available on the Company's website at www.visionlithium.com and on SEDAR+. The Company is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its advanced Sirmac lithium property in Québec and Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, and a group of base metal rich Ni-Cu-Co and/or Cu-Zn-Ag-Au properties in eastern Québec and New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds; the timing and ability of the Company, if at all, to obtain final acceptance of the Offering from the TSXV; the tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares; objectives, goals or future plans; and statements regarding exploration plans.

