South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise Up to US$3.20M, Extends Closing and Amended and Restated Stream Agreement

VANCOUVER, December 23, 2024 - South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that as a result of demand, it is increasing the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to up to an aggregate total of US$3,200,000 (CA$4,480,000). The Private Placement is comprised of units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share (a "Share") priced at US$0.43 (CA$0.602) and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of US$0.89 (CA$1.246) for five years from the date of issue and is subject to an acceleration clause as detailed below.

The Company has been granted an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to close on or before January 10, 2025. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for accelerating exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Insiders may participate in the Private Placement including subscriptions from related parties of the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The participation of insiders in the Private Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to exemptions contained in sections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Acceleration Clause

The Warrants and Finder's Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause that provides that, if, during any period of ten consecutive trading days between the date that is (a) four months following the closing of the Private Placement, and (b) the expiry of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) is equal to or exceeds US$1.79 (C$2.506) on each day, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give notice, via news release, to the holders of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants that all unexercised Warrants and Finder's Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants and Finder's Warrants and any Warrants and Finder's Warrants that have not been exercised will expire.

Amended and Restated Stream Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that on December 20, 2024, it amended and restated its metals purchase and sale agreement with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. dated April 4, 2022, as amended on October 4, 2022 (the "Stream Agreement"). The Stream Agreement was amended and restated primarily to reflect that South Star dissolved a subsidiary, which was a party to the Steam Agreement, in connection with internal changes to how it transacts certain business matters. Additional changes were also made to, among other things, add a "Designated Jurisdiction" and provide for off-shore sales.

About South Star Battery Metals Corp.

South Star is a Canadian battery-metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial- and battery-metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30 tonnes) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of graphite concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% graphitic carbon (Cg). With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star Phase 1 is ramping up commercial production with first shipments completed in October 2024. Santa Cruz Phase 1 commercial production has a nameplate capacity of 12,000 tpy and is the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpy) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpy) is scheduled for 2028.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama, U.S.A. in the center of a developing electric-vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project includes a historic mine active during the First and Second World Wars. A NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment was filed on SEDAR+ in November 2024. Trenching, Phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis, and preliminary metallurgical testing have been completed. The testing included a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit that achieved grades of approximately 94-99% Cg with approximately 90% recoveries. The vertically integrated production facilities include a mine and industrial concentrator in Coosa County, AL and a downstream value-add plant in Mobile, AL, which will be upgrading natural flake graphite concentrates from both Santa Cruz and BamaStar mines. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery-metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

This news release has been reviewed and approved for South Star by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

