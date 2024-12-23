Westwater Resources Expects Kellyton Debt Financing to Close in January 2025

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company ("Westwater" or the "Company"), announces that the closing on a debt financing to fund the remaining construction costs of the Kellyton Graphite Plant is anticipated in January 2025.

During the fourth quarter, Westwater continued to move through the diligence and loan documentation processes related to the transaction. This process included hosting lenders at the Kellyton site in Alabama, completing technical due diligence using an independent third-party engineering firm, completing legal and insurance due diligence, and working with counsel to prepare and review loan documents.

"Being the first of its kind facility, the diligence performed regarding our Kellyton Graphite Plant has understandably been substantial," said Steve Cates, Westwater's SVP-Finance and CFO. "We anticipate closing the loan in January of 2025."

Westwater notes the closing of the debt transaction is subject to customary agreement on final terms, final due diligence, and loan conditions.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology company, is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States and located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "anticipated," "developing," "expects," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: off-take agreements with customers; Westwater's future sales of CSPG products to customers, including the amounts, timing, and types of products included within those sales; possible off-take agreements with other customers; potential debt financing arrangements, including the amount and type of debt and the schedule for closing; the anticipated annual production from Phase I of Kellyton Graphite Plan; the construction and operation of the Kellyton Graphite Plant and its qualification line, the Company's Coosa Graphite Deposit; and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with them. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Those uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent securities filings, and they could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations.

