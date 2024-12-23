Jervois Global Ltd. Extension to milestone dates

Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) advises the period in which Jervois shall meet certain milestones in relation to potential transactions to recapitalise Jervois' balance sheet has been extended from 20 December 2024 to 31 December 2024 (Australia). Negotiations continue to advance in respect of these potential restructuring transactions.

The existing waivers announced on 27 November 2024 in relation to the Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility and the US$100 million 12.5% Idaho Cobalt Operations senior secured bonds remain in place until 31 December 2024.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager - External Affairs Jervois Global alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Forward-Looking Statements

