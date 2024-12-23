Ellis Martin Report: Benton Resources Inc: Intersects 21.1m Massive Sulphide at Great Burnt Main Zone

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we speak with Stephen Stares, CEO of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) (OTCMKTS:BNTRF) as the company reports massive sulphide at the Great Burnt Main Zone in Newfoundland.Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has completed a drill hole at the Great Burnt Main Deposit to test a parallel conductor interpreted to be a footwall zone located approximately 150 m to the east of the main deposit. All samples have been submitted to the lab, and assays are pending for this drill hole.Given the location of the footwall conductor, the Company planned a drill hole GB-24-49 that would also serve as an infill hole within the Main Deposit and continue eastward to intersect the footwall zone. The Main deposit was intersected at 220 m down and cut 21.1 m of semi-massive to massive sulphide of high-grade copper mineralization. The hole continued to a depth of 454 m and at 393 m, it intersected hard silicified mafic volcanics with stringer pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite.This assemblage is very similar to the horizon that hosts the Main Deposit. The Company is excited to have confirmed and identified that a parallel, mineralized footwall horizon is present in the system and will further target this horizon in upcoming drilling.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/K9616VWP





Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) (OTCMKTS:BNTRF) has a highly prospective multi-mineral property portfolio. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets, and whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.



The company is currently focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 442,000 tonnes @ 2.50% Cu Indicated and 829,000 @ 2.11% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.





