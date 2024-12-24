Cantex Receives Approval For Private Placement

KELOWNA, Dec. 23, 2024 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release earlier today, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its $600,000 non-brokered private placement and issued 4,000,000 common flow through shares, which have been issued at $0.15 per share ("the Offering"). The securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four month hold period, expiring on April 24, 2025.
Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund qualified critical mineral exploration expenditures on the Company's North Rackla project in the Yukon.
Signed,
Chad Ulansky
Chad Ulansky President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.
Contact For further information: Cantex Mine Development Corp, Tel: +250-860-8582, Email: info@cantex.ca
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!