Cantex Receives Approval For Private Placement

KELOWNA, Dec. 23, 2024 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release earlier today, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its $600,000 non-brokered private placement and issued 4,000,000 common flow through shares, which have been issued at $0.15 per share ("the Offering"). The securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four month hold period, expiring on April 24, 2025.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund qualified critical mineral exploration expenditures on the Company's North Rackla project in the Yukon.

Signed,

Chad Ulansky

President and CEO

