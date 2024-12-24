Panther Minerals Announces Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 Quebec Flow-Through Shares ("QFT Shares") at a price of CAD$0.05 per QFT Share, for total gross proceeds of up to CAD$500,000 (the "Offering").

The QFT Shares will be issued as "flow-through shares" as defined under subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The proceeds raised through this Offering will be directed towards eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through mining expenditures" as outlined in the Tax Act. These funds will be used to advance the Company's exploration initiatives on its recently optioned East Brouillan Property in the Abitibi District, Quebec.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance, in compliance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals.

The Company may also pay finder's fees to qualified, arm's length parties in connection with the Offering, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca or email info@pantherminerals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

