Desert Gold Appoints Diallo Cheick Ousmane to VP Exploration, West Africa

Surrey, December 24, 2024 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Diallo Cheick Ousmane to the role of Vice President of Exploration, West Africa.

Mr. Diallo is a distinguished mining professional with over 15 years of extensive experience in gold and base metals exploration and production within the prolific Birimian Greenstone Belt in West Africa and the Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. His career has spanned several senior roles at leading companies, including Avocet Mining, Centamin, and Acacia/Barrick Gold, where he has made significant contributions to the industry. Notably, he contributed to the resource enhancement of the Inata Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Ousmane holds a Master's degree in Geology from the University of Ouagadougou and is a member of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG) and the Ordre des Géologues du Burkina, further demonstrating his commitment to professional excellence in the field.

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Don Dudek will resign from his position as Director effective immediately and will remain on a Senior Technical Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Don Dudek commented, "Recently Desert Gold added Diallo Ousmane, a very capable Burkina Faso geologist, to lead its West African exploration team. Over the past few months, Diallo has reviewed and evaluated Desert Gold's exploration portfolio by spending an extensive amount of time in the field and working on an updated exploration plan. Consequently, I am handing the geological reins to Diallo and will back away from my role as Lead Technical Director. Concurrently, Desert Gold is also focused on developing a small gold mine with a goal of using the cash flow to support continued growth of the company. This requires a different skill set at the Board level so it now makes sense for me to back away as a Director. I do plan, however, to continue my support of Desert Gold as Senior Technical Advisor, a position I held before becoming a Director."

Desert Gold's CEO, Jared Scharf, commented, "I'm very grateful for Don's participation at the board level over the last several years. Together, we've grown the project portfolio to over 440km2 and have breached the million oz gold resource threshold. In addition to this, we're very close to publishing a PEA for the small mine which I'm optimistic will have a favorable outcome. I'm very pleased that Don will stay on as senior technical advisory to the Company and continue to help steer the geological and operational strategy in West Africa."

Mr. Scharf further commented, "Mr. Diallo is a perfect fit for our team. As a senior exploration geologist native to Burkina Faso, he will have a full-time presence in the region and will spend the majority of his time in the field at our SMSZ project. His intimate geological understanding of the region is invaluable to our team and I very much look forward to working with him as we move forward."

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDARPLUS.ca under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca.

