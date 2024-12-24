Chibougamau Extends Several Conditions of the West Block Option

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 24, 2024 -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, wishes to inform shareholders that per the agreement with TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) dated August 11, 2023, Chibougamau has received the initial cash and share payments. In addition, Chibougamau has received the first anniversary shares payment but, due to market conditions, has extended both the required first anniversary $50,000 cash and $600,000 work expenditure requirement to June 30, 2025.

Chibougamau will report to shareholders on the status of the West Block agreement at or shortly following the June 30, 2025 date.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

