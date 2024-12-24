Integral Metals Announces Marketing Program

CALGARY, Dec. 24, 2024 - Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble Strip") (email: info@rumblestrip.ca; address Unit 893, 250-997 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia) for the provision of marketing services for an anticipated period of 90 days commencing on or about January 6, 2024, provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

Rumble Strip will create content and advertisements and undertake media planning, social media news dissemination, and reporting. The Company will pay a fee of CAD $500,000 for the services. The Company will not issue any securities to Rumble Strip as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Rumble Strip (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length with the Company.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories and Manitoba, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

