TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-3881

ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA") ("AUUA.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on December 30, 2024, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each shares held. One right and $0.01 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is January 21, 2025. As at December 23, 2024 the Company had 250,615,623 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, December 30, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing-Industrial' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Rights exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.01 per Share. Record Date: December 30, 2024 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: December 30, 2024 Rights Called for Trading: December 30, 2024 Rights Trade for Cash: January 21, 2025 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date.

Rights Expire: January 21, 2025, 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at noon, Toronto Time, on January 21, 2025 and delisted at the close.

TRADE DATES

January 21, 2025 - TO SETTLE - January 21, 2025

On the expiry date of the rights, trading in the rights shall cease at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and 12:00 noon (Toronto and Montréal time).

Rights Trading Symbol: AUUA.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 02231712 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Odyssey Trust Company Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All Provinces and Territories in Canada as defined as an Eligible Jurisdiction in the Rights Offering Circular.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated December 16, 2024.

24/12/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-3882

Cantex Mine Development Corp. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $600,000 Offering: 4,000,000 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.15 per FT Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 200,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a 2-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's two news releases dated December 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3883

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: 2,206,990 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 22,069,990 Listed Shares and 11,034,995 warrants Conversion Price: $0.10 per Listed Share Maturity date: September 30, 2027 Interest rate: 14% per annum Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a five-year period Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

N/A 22,400 Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 6, 2024, September 4, 2024, September 27, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3884

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,600,000.40 Offering: 3,409,090 Flow Trough Shares (FT shares)

263,160 Non-Trough Shares (NFT shares) with 263,160 warrants Offering Price: $0.44 per FT shares

$0.38 per NFT shares Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.48 per FT shares for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 111,441 N/A

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.48 for a six-month period, and $0.55 for the next 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 17, 2024, and December 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3885

Electra Battery Materials Corp. ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated April 24, 2023 and January 22, 2024, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,796,054 Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2028 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is CA$1.02 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Current Exercise Price of Warrants: CA$1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: CA$0.85

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of US$51,000,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures with 10,796,054 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 24, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3886

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: US$4,000,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 6,405,636 Listed Shares with 4,545,454 detachable warrants Conversion Price: US$0.62445 per Listed Share Maturity date: November 12, 2027 Interest rate: 12% per annum Warrant Exercise Terms: CA$1.00 per share for a 2-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 24, 2023, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to the issuance of the following additional convertible debentures:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: US$6,521,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 2,629,435 Listed Shares Conversion Price: US$2.48 per Listed Share Maturity date: February 13, 2028 Interest rate: 8.99% per annum Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 14, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3887

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$1,000,000 Offering: 1,841,620 Listed Shares Offering Price: US$0.543 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3888

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3889

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3890

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Dec. 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

