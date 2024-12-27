Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

27 December 2024

Moma update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, provides an update on its operations.

Despite widespread disruption elsewhere in Mozambique since the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the election results on 23 December 2024, there have been no material incidents at the Mine and no damage to Company facilities. Operations at Moma are continuing and the Company has comfortably exceeded minimum production guidance in respect of all products for 2024.

Kenmare continues to monitor developments on a daily basis to ensure the continued safety of its workforce, contractors and host communities. Increased security measures have been put in place to safeguard the mine site and surrounding villages and to enable Kenmare's activities to continue safely and with minimal disruption.

Kenmare will provide further updates as required.





About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.