Battery X Metals Announces Appointment of Independent Director

VANCOUVER, December 27, 2024 - Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Martino Ciambrelli as an independent director of the Company, effective December 25, 2024.

Mr. Ciambrelli brings over 35 years of extensive experience in business development, sales leadership, and operational management across diverse industries. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a proven ability to drive growth, optimize operations, and develop high-performing teams. From 2011 to 2013, he served as the Director of Business Development, Pacific, at AirSprint Inc., where he spearheaded strategic initiatives to expand the company's market presence. Prior to that, from 2001 to 2011, he was the Regional Manager for Western Canada at Johnvince Foods, overseeing operations and implementing successful market strategies.

Mr. Ciambrelli has also worked with globally recognized organizations, including PepsiCo, Hostess/Frito Lay, Lindt, Ricola, Chupa Chups, and JVF Planters. In these roles, he played a key part in building and managing brands, streamlining business processes, and fostering strong client and partner relationships. His broad business expertise and strategic mindset will support the Company's ongoing growth and innovation initiatives.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Matthew Markin and Mr. Mark Brezer as directors of the Company, effective December 26, 2024. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Markin and Mr. Brezer for their valuable contributions and dedicated service.

Audit Committee Changes

The Company has restructured its Audit Committee following the resignation of Mr. Markin. Mr. Ciambrelli has been appointed to fill the vacancy, and the Audit Committee now consists of Mr. Blank (Chair), Mr. Bellini Bressi, and Mr. Ciambrelli.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) is committed to advancing the global clean energy transition through the development of proprietary technologies and domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration. The Company focuses on extending the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, through its portfolio company, LIBRT1, recovering battery grade metals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, and the acquisition and exploration of battery and critical metals resources. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

149% owned Portfolio Company

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the appointment of Mr. Ciambrelli as an independent director, the Company's strategic objectives, and the restructuring of its Audit Committee. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this release. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, risks related to the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans, changes in the regulatory environment, operational challenges, and other unforeseen events. Readers are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks detailed in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Battery X Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

