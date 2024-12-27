Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Makes Initial Investment Into Vulcankore, Bpc

Funds to be Used to Advance Biochar Production Capabilities

FRANKLIN, December 27, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) ($SILS) a diversifying holding company today announced it has made an initial investment into VulcanKore, BPC.

The initial investment will allow VulcanKore to optimize its first system for the production of biochar. Using both organic and plastic waste, the VulcanKore WtE (Waste-to-Energy) generation equipment can produce electricity, heat and hot water with the end product of biochar from organic waste, a form of sequestered carbon. This biochar produced will be activated then packaged and sold for agricultural purposes. The company will be testing varying forms of activated biochar on different plants to optimize the mix for maximum results.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. stated, "The VulcanKore generation units have the potential to seismically shift energy production on a global scale. Every day we produce enough raw material to power our homes, businesses and communities. On a global scale the ability to remove mountains of trash and create energy for communities could have life altering effects. I am looking forward to following the progress and helping move this product into production."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. is a holding company with several digital assets currently being held. The company is adding healthcare technology, consumer products, and clean technology to its growing base of operations. More information can be found at www.silverscottmines.com

About Vulcankore pbc.

Vulcankore is revolutionizing waste management with a decentralized approach that returns value directly to waste-generating clients, moving beyond traditional centralized systems. Our proprietary technology simultaneously converts organic and plastic waste into clean energy, which is stored in our advanced, high-energy-density thermal batteries.

Our system efficiently harnesses and utilizes generated heat to provide versatile benefits, including:

Hot air for HVAC alternatives, clothes dryers, and more. Hot water for storage tanks, swimming pools, and hot tubs. Stored energy for off-grid electricity, reducing utility bills with a self-contained, reliable energy solution.

Additionally, Vulcankore integrates carbon-negative technology by producing biochar as a byproduct, which enhances soil quality and reduces fertilizer costs. By combining waste processing with environmental sustainability, Vulcankore is advancing a circular economy and paving the way for a low-carbon future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

