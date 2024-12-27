EV Nickel Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, December 27, 2024 - EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on December 18, 2024.

A total of 60,563,255 common shares, representing 54.61% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of each matter considered at the Meeting as set out in the Company's management information circular ("Information Circular") dated November 6, 2024, and approved the following resolutions:

Electing John Paterson, Gadi Levin, Patrick Maggitti and Mike Silver as members of the board of directors of the Company ("Board") to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders; Re-appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and Re-approving the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as set out in the Information Circular.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to provide the world with clean nickel from Tier 1 jurisdictions. Our projects are located within 30 km of Timmins, a developing hub of clean critical minerals for the North American battery and stainless-steel markets and an important emerging critical mineral district for the North American efforts to bring on-shore the full vertical integration of electric batteries and vehicles.

EV Nickel aims to play an integral part of the North American on-shoring initiative as the Company's clean, low carbon deposits can be an important source of supply to support the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Ontario and Federal policies and initiatives which strive to bring clean critical mineral production from Canada into the North American supply chain and globally.

In further support of this initiative, the Company has and will continue to partner with environmentally responsible and ethical organizations from around the province and around the world to assist in developing these essential critical minerals. EV Nickel is also eager to collaborate with all stakeholders and leading sustainable engineering, mining, automotive and battery companies to provide this key input to support global decarbonization initiatives. The governments of Ontario and Canada are also providing significant legislative, policy and financial support to help ensure that the Timmins region becomes a leading participant in the developing North American supply chain for the clean transition energy.

Contact Information

For further information, visit www.evnickel.com

Or contact: John Paterson

E-mail: info@evnickel.com

EV Nickel Inc.

200 - 150 King St. W,

Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

www.evnickel.com

