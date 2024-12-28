Inspiration Energy Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, December 27, 2024 - Inspiration (CSE: ISP) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") announces the granting of stock options to certain directors and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 350,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.07 per share, expiring in two years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

