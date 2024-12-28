Fairchild Gold Announces Corporate Updates

Vancouver, December 27, 2024 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Lebeuf as Corporate Secretary. The appointment is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Lebeuf currently serves as the managing partner of Lebeuf Legal and acts and has previously acted as director and officer for many listed issuers on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. A seasoned corporate finance and securities attorney, Mr. Lebeuf has developed an expertise in securities law, particularly in the areas of natural resources, institutional and corporate financing, and public and private mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Lebeuf holds a degree in Political Sciences (international relations) and a Civil Law degree from the Université de Montréal (UdeM). His professional memberships include the Bar of Quebec (Barreau du Québec), Montreal section.

Also, the Company and Mr. Steve Cozine have mutually agreed to his resignation as director of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Cozine for all of his efforts and wish him success in his future endeavours.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its current portfolio consists of the Fairchild Lake Property in Ontario and the Copper Chief Project in Nevada.

