Sierra Metals Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT | OTCQX: SMTSF | BVL: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") effective today.

The Rights Plan is designed to ensure that all Sierra Metals shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid and to protect against "creeping bids" for the outstanding common shares of Sierra Metals (the "Common Shares") through purchases exempt from applicable take over-bid rules.

Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, in the event that rights become exercisable under the Rights Plan, holders of the rights (other than the acquiring person and its related parties) will be permitted to exercise their rights to purchase additional Common Shares at a 50% discount to the then prevailing market price of the Common Shares. Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right attaches to each issued and outstanding Common Share.

While the Rights Plan is effective as of December 30, 2024, it is subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders and is subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the Rights Plan is not ratified by the Company's shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders of Sierra Metals on or prior to June 30, 2025, the Rights Plan will terminate, and all rights issued thereunder will be cancelled. A complete copy of the Rights Plan will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals by-product credits at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is intent on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at each of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

