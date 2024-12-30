Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of Warrants

Issue of Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, December 30, 2024 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, advises that, following an exercise of: 1,694,615 warrants at an exercise price of US$0.0372 (approximately 2.952p) each; 559,712 warrants at an exercise price of US$0.0494 (approximately 3.921p) each; and, 2,677,966 warrants at an exercise price of US$0.0558 (approximately 4.429p) each, the Company will, issue 4,932,593 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") for a total consideration of US$240,131.

Application will be made for the 4,932,593 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around 7 January 2025.

Following Admission, the Company's new issued share capital will comprise 261,091,330 Common Shares. This share figure includes the shares admitted earlier today as a result of the placing announced on 19th December and the shares to be admitted on 3rd January following the Exercise of Warrants as announced on 24 December 2024. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com