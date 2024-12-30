Nubian Resources Announces Name Change to Carlton Precious Inc

Toronto, December 30, 2024 - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) (OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a notice of alteration to change its name to "Carlton Precious Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2024. The common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name "Carlton Precious Inc." on or about January 6, 2025, under the new ticker symbol "CPI". A new CUSIP number (CUSIP: 14306B107 / ISIN: CA14306B1076) has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

