Romios Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Offering for $50,000

Toronto, December 30, 2024 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of December 23, 2024, it completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,666,667 flow-through units ("FT Units") priced at $0.03 per FT Unit for $50,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through Common Share ("FT Share") priced at $0.03 per FT Share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 until the earlier of (i) December 27, 2029 (the "Closing"); and (ii) in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.075 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, and the 10th trading day (the "Final Trading Day") is at least four (4) months from the Closing, the date which is thirty (30) days from the Final Trading Day (the "Trigger Date").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Tax Act related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in British Columbia. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024.

An eligible finder was paid $3500 and issued 150,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 until the earlier of (i) December 27, 2029; and (ii) the Trigger Date.

Funds will be used for exploration. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on April 28, 2025. No funds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or for investor relations activities. The funds from the sale of the FT Units will be allocated for exploration on the Company's properties in British Columbia.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and the Scossa mine property in Nevada which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

