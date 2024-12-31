Adamera Minerals Grants Stock Options

Vancouver - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF), announces that it has, subject to exchange approval, granted 818,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per share. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions and have a 5-year term.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade epithermal gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold averaging 14.5 g/t. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

Phone: (604) 689-2010

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.