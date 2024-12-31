SSR Mining Celebrates 5 Million Ounces of Gold Production From Marigold

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Marigold Mine achieved 5 million ounces of gold production on December 30, 2024. Marigold has been in continuous operation for more than 35 years and has produced more than 2 million ounces of gold since its acquisition by SSR Mining in 2014, including a record 278,000 ounces of gold production in 2023.

Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining, said, "We are very proud of the Marigold team for this significant milestone. Producing five million ounces of gold over 35 years of continuous operations is a testament to the quality of the Marigold mine and its team. Of note, Marigold still hosted nearly 3 million ounces of Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2023, supporting a mine life of at least 9 years. In 2024, we targeted approximately $10 million in growth expenditures at Marigold as we continue to invest meaningfully in mine life extension opportunities at the mine, including at the Buffalo Valley project. We look forward to many more years of safe, responsible and successful operations at Marigold going forward."

For more information, please visit www.ssrmining.com.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs, forecasts and outlook; the impact of any suspensions on operations; the timing and amount of future production; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

