Cascadia Minerals Ltd. Discontinues PIL and Sands of Time Options

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2024 - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) announces that it has decided not to continue its PIL and Sands of Time Property options.

Work at the PIL Property in BC included property-wide prospecting, geophysics and drill testing the PIL South target at depth. While several interesting anomalies were identified by this work, the PIL South drilling did not encounter significant copper-gold mineralization, and Cascadia does not feel there is a viable target to justify the 2025 work expenditure requirements.

The Sands of Time property hosts large molybdenum-in-soil anomalies, with smaller coincident zones of elevated copper-in-soil, which could be representative of a porphyry with a copper-depleted leached cap. Identifying coincident gold-in-soil was an important goal for Cascadia in 2024 and unfortunately, soil sampling returned only subdued gold values and suggests there is not a gold bearing porphyry at surface.

"We are proud of the work we completed to efficiently and cost-effectively assess these projects under option, however at this time neither project meets the corporate objectives of Cascadia," said Cascadia's President & CEO, Graham Downs. "With our recently completed financing, we will focus work in 2025 on continuing to explore our flagship Catch property, where drilling has discovered a brand-new copper-gold porphyry, and a new high-grade epithermal gold-silver outcrop has yet to be drill tested. Work will also continue to advance our 100%-owned Mack's Copper and Milner properties, which have similar geological potential to Catch. We look forward to providing more details about our 2025 exploration plans early in the new year."

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper and 30.00 g/t gold.

In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its Mack's Copper and Milner properties - recently staked Catch analogues within Yukon's Stikine Terrane which have additional copper porphyry targets. Cascadia has approximately 70 million shares outstanding and its largest shareholders are Hecla Mining Company, Michael Gentile and Barrick Gold.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Adam Coulter, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

