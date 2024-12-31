ESGold Completes First Phase in Reaching Broader U.S. Investor Market with OTCQB Listing

Vancouver, December 31, 2024 - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on December 24, 2024, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) processed a Form 211, allowing for the initiation of a priced quotation for ESGold Corp. The FINRA approval signifies that our submitting broker-dealer has demonstrated compliance with FINRA Rule 6432, meeting all necessary requirements to initiate a quotation for SEKZF within four days of December 24th, 2024. This advancement opens new avenues for trading and enhances our visibility in the market, further positioning SEKZF for future growth.

This approval underscores ESGold's commitment to increasing market access and liquidity. Trading on the OTCQB-the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies-requires meeting stringent financial standards and transparency requirements. The uplisting, combined with ESGold's application for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility to streamline electronic trading and settlement processes, ensures a seamless and efficient trading experience for U.S. brokers, retail, and institutional investors alike. These advancements reflect ESGold's dedication to building shareholder value and establishing a strong presence in global capital markets.

Key Highlights

OTCQB Uplisting: ESGold's shares will be quoted on the OTCQB, a premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies.

DTC Eligibility Application: ESGold is advancing toward seamless electronic trading and settlement to enhance investor accessibility.

U.S. Capital Markets: The OTCQB uplisting opens access to the largest and most liquid capital markets globally, providing ESGold with greater exposure and expanding its shareholder base.

Brad Kitchen, CEO of ESGold, stated, "This is only the first step in the Company's commitment to aggressively market ESGold's near term gold and silver production and future potential to the United States investment community. Being listed on the OTCQB will make the company more accessible to a wider pool of U.S. investors. We anticipate that the listing on the OTCQB will boost liquidity by offering both current and potential investors a transparent and easily navigable platform where they can access real-time quotes and market data."

Why This Matters for ESGold Shareholders

Access to U.S. Investors: Unlocks the potential of the largest and deepest capital markets in the world.

Improved Liquidity: OTCQB's robust platform enables real-time quotes and seamless trading, making ESGold shares more accessible to U.S. investors.

Trust and Transparency: Meeting OTCQB's rigorous disclosure and governance standards instills confidence and credibility among institutional and retail investors alike.

About OTCQB and DTC Eligibility

The OTCQB Venture Market is renowned for its high-quality standards, requiring companies to meet strict financial benchmarks, complete an annual verification process, and adhere to enhanced disclosure requirements. Achieving DTC eligibility further simplifies the trading process by allowing shares to be electronically transferred, a key feature sought by institutional investors.

Strategic Catalysts Driving ESGold Forward

Permits in Place for Near-Term Production: ESGold's flagship Montauban Project is fully permitted and poised to begin production within 6-9 months following financing.

Exceptional Economics: Projected gross revenues of CAD $315 million in the first five years, with a 142% IRR and a payback period of under six months.

Focused Exploration Upside: Recent initiatives aim to uncover Montauban's untapped resource potential while maintaining minimal dilution for shareholders.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a resource exploration and processing company focused on environmentally responsible development. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward feasibility and production, creating long-term value through sustainable resource recovery. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, exemplifies its commitment to innovation and responsible mining practices.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces. Learn more and stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235636