O3 Mining Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Partial Satisfaction of Convertible Debenture Interest Obligation

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2024 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") announces that in accordance with the terms of the senior unsecured convertible debenture issued on June 19, 2023 (the "Debenture"), it has elected to issue to the holder thereof 151,515 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $1.65 per Common Share as payment for, and for the satisfaction of, the amount of $250,000, representing 50% of the total interest obligation due and payable by the Corporation in respect of the December 19, 2024 interest payment owing under the Debenture.

The issuance of the Common Shares as partial payment of the interest payment owing under the Debenture will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Debenture as well as the receipt of all requisite approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer in Québec, Canada, adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine. O3 Mining owns a 100% interest in all its properties (128,680 hectares) in Québec. Its principal asset is the Marban Alliance project in Québec, which O3 Mining has advanced over the last five years to the cusp of its next stage of development, with the expectation that the project will deliver long-term benefits to stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

