Honey Badger Silver Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

WHITE ROCK, December 31, 2024 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV:TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") provides further information respecting its non-brokered placement which was the subject of its news releases of November 21 and December 16, 2024 (the "Offering").

The Company intends to close on aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,400, from the sale of:

6,276,923 non-flow through units ("NFT Units") at a purchase price of $0.13 per NFT Unit (the "NFT Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $816,000; and

1,152,500 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.16 per FT Share (the "FT Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $184,400.

As previously described, the Company anticipates that, upon the closing of additional tranches, the Offering will consist of a combination of NFT Units at the NFT Offering Price, and FT Shares at the FT Offering Price.

Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of the Company and one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from its date of issuance.

Each FT Share will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company.

The Company will use the proceeds of the sale of FT Shares in the Offering to fund programs to advance one or more of the Company's properties located in the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut that will qualify, once renounced, as "flow-through mining expenditures", as that term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the NFT Units to fund programs to advance one or more of the Company's properties and for general and administrative purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in the Offering.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a silver company. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. Our projects are located in areas with a long history of mining, including the Sunrise Lake project with a historic resource of 12.8 Moz of silver (and 201.3 million pounds of zinc) Indicated and 13.9 Moz of silver (and 247.8 million pounds of zinc) Inferred (1)(3) located in the Northwest Territories and the Plata high grade silver project located 165 km east of Yukon's prolific Keno Hill and adjacent to Snowline Gold's Rogue discovery. The Company's Clear Lake Project in the Yukon Territory has a historic resource of 5.5 Moz of silver and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc (2)(3). The Company also has a significant land holding at the Nanisivik Mine Area located in Nunavut, Canada that produced over 20 Moz of silver between 1976 and 2002 (2,3). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical resources as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources. The historical resource estimates are provided solely for the purpose as an indication of the volume of mineralization that could be present. Additional work, including verification drilling / sampling, will be required to verify any of the historical estimates as a current mineral resources.

(1) Sunrise Lake 2003 RPA historic resource: Indicated 1.522 million tonnes grading 262 grams/tonne silver, 6.0% zinc, 2.4% lead, 0.08% copper, and 0.67 grams/tonne gold and Inferred 2.555 million tonnes grading 169 grams/tonne silver, 4.4% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.07% copper, and 0.51 grams/tonne gold.

(2) Clear Lake 2010 SRK historic Resource: Inferred 7.76 million tonnes grading 22 grams/tonne silver, 7.6% zinc, and 1.08% lead.

(3) Geological Survey of Canada, 2002-C22, "Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Zn-Pb-Ag Mineralization at the Nanisivik Mississippi Valley type Deposit, Northern Baffin Island, Nunavut; by Patterson and Powis."

For more information please visit our website www.honeybadgersilver.com or contact Mrs. Sonya Pekar for Investor Relations | spekar@honeybadgersilver.com | +1 (647) 498-8244.

