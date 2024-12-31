TomaGold Announces Closing of Second Tranche Private Placement

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the closing of the Second Tranche, the Corporation issued 7,600,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $152,000 and issued 3,200,000 common shares on a "flow-through" basis ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.025 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $80,000.

As a result of the closing of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement, there are 239,751,753 common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day from their issuance, expiring on May 1, 2025 and when applicable, to the hold period of the TSX Venture Exchange. In total, TomaGold has issued 7,600,000 Common Shares and 13,800,000 FT Shares in the first and second tranches of the Private Placement.

Two officers, one of which is also a director of TomaGold (the "Insiders") purchased, directly and indirectly, 6,600,000 Common Shares and 1,600,000 FT Shares for a total consideration of $172,000. The issuance of Common Shares and FT Shares to Insiders constitutes a related party transaction, but is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as TomaGold's securities are not listed on any stock exchange identified in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the fair market value of the Common Shares and FT Shares issued to the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. TomaGold did not file a material change report with respect to the participation of the Insiders at least 21 days prior to the closing of the Private Placement, as the insider participation was not determined at that time.

Additional closings of the Private Placement may be held until January 20, 2025, subject to a maximum of 25,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.02 per Common Share and a maximum of 20,000,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.025 per FT Share, for total maximum gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

Closing of the Private Placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects.

