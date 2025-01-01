Durango Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, December 31, 2024 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB -ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports the passing of all resolutions at the annual general meeting ("AGM") held on December 31, 2024 in Vancouver, B.C.

Shareholders voted in person and by proxy representing an aggregate of 8,738,335 shares, being 9.28% of the 94,206,872 issued and outstanding shares as at the record date of November 28, 2024.

All three nominees listed in the management proxy circular, Marcy Kiesman, Melanie Mackay, and Aimee Ward were elected as directors of Durango for the ensuing year. Shareholders also re-approved Durango's 10% rolling stock option plan and re-appointed Charlton & Company as auditors for the 2025 year end.

Durango CEO, Marcy Kiesman, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their support. We are looking forward to an exciting 2025 for our shareholders and wholly owned Canadian projects. I would also like to thank our outgoing directors, Julie Lemieux and Joanna Cameron for their many years of valued service on the Board of Durango. We wish you the best in your future endeavours."

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company's holdings currently include a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Babine Copper-Gold District, British Columbia, claims near the Troilus Gold Camp, claims in the Nemaska Camp known for lithium, polymetallic nickel, copper, PGM and other critical metals, as well as claims in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

