Inspiration Energy Approves All Matters at the AGM

Vancouver, January 2, 2025 - Inspiration (CSE: ISP) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2024.

The three nominees for elections as directors listed in the Company's information circular dated November 14, 2024, were elected as directors of the company for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at three. Charles Desjardins. Lorne McCarthy and James Place were all elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Baker Tilly Wm LLP of Vancouver, British Columbia has been appointed as the auditor of the company for the ensuing year until the next annual general meeting at a renumeration to be fixed by the directors.

The Company Stock Option Plan was also approved.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

