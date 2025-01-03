Cascade Copper Closes Tranche of Financing

Vancouver - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $75,300 (CDN) (the "Offering").

This tranche of the Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 1,250,000 Critical Minerals Flow-Through units (the "FT Unit") at a price of $0.04 per FT Unit and 799,999 Non-Flow-Through Units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.035 per NFT Unit. Each FT Unit and NFT Unit is comprised of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the first tranche of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the Closing Date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Subscribers in the Offering included insider participation (the "Insiders"). The issuance of Units to the Insiders constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from the valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, for the Insiders participation in the Offering, as the value of the Units subscribed for do not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares, which will qualify as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), will be used primarily to incur eligible Critical Mineral Canadian Exploration Expenses and will be used primarily to fund a drilling program at the Company's flagship Rogers Creek Copper Project in BC.

The Offering is scheduled to close in tranches and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada and such other jurisdictions as the Company may determine. Upon closing of this tranche, the Company will have 36,968,287 shares issued and outstanding.

The Company intends to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of Flow-Through Units for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and to incur the necessary Qualifying Expenditures on or before December 31, 2025, in accordance with regulatory requirements.

About Cascade Copper

The Company is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition,

and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. The Company is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties.

More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, the Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CASCADE COPPER CORP.

Jeffrey S. Ackert, President and CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 1 613 851 7699

E-Mail: info@cascadecopper.com

Web: www.cascadecopper.com

