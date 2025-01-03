Gorilla Technology and Nova Minerals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money(TM) Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, January 3, 2025 - RedChip Companies will air interviews with Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRRR) and Nova Minerals Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVA)(ASX:NVA) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money™ show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV on January 4. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Bruce Bower, interim-CFO of Gorilla Technology, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money™ show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Gorilla Technology is a leader in AI-driven solutions, supported by an impressive $2 billion project pipeline spanning multiple years. This substantial pipeline, combined with strategic partnerships and a robust $93 million backlog, positions the company for continued growth across critical global markets, including the U.S., EMEA, and Southeast Asia. With a strong financial foundation and a clear growth trajectory, Gorilla is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, projecting 2025 revenue between $90 million and $100 million, driven by both recurring and new business ventures.

Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money™ show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Nova Minerals presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to large-scale gold projects at a significant discount. With its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, the company holds a pit constrained S-K 1300 compliant resource of 5.2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and growing in a region renowned for Tier 1 gold deposits [Donlin Creek (45Moz Au); Fort Knox (11Moz Au); and Pogo (6.9Moz)]. NVA's ongoing metallurgical and flow sheet work for the Feasibility Study (FS) is expected to further optimize project economics, with the potential to incorporate innovative processing techniques and additional near-term revenue from surface level critical minerals like antimony. With a clear pathway to permitting, strong exploration potential, and a Feasibility Study under way, which is expected to deliver strong economic results with both gold and antimony prices currently at all-time highs, Nova Minerals offers a high-upside, underappreciated asset for investors looking for growth in the gold and critical minerals sectors.

About Gorilla Technology

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corp.'s Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Gold Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money™, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money™, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

