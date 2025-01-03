O3 Mining Grants DSUs To Settle Certain Directors Fees For Q4 2024

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2025 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") announces that, effective December 31, 2024, it granted to Bernardo Alvarez Calderon, a director of the Corporation, deferred share units of the Corporation ("DSUs") in satisfaction of certain director fees in lieu of cash for the fourth quarter of 2024. To that end, directors of the Corporation may elect, from time to time, to receive all or a portion of their director fees in the form of cash or DSUs. Any fees that are settled in DSUs are settled on a quarterly basis.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, an aggregate of 5,303 DSUs were issued to Bernardo Alvarez Calderon, effective December 31, 2024, in satisfaction of certain director fees in lieu of cash, based on the prevailing market price of $1.65 per common share of the Corporation.

The DSUs will vest in accordance with the deferred share unit plan of the Corporation, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under O3 Mining's issuer profile (see management information circular of O3 Mining dated as of May 11, 2022).

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer in Québec, Canada, adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine. O3 Mining owns a 100% interest in all its properties (128,680 hectares) in Québec. Its principal asset is the Marban Alliance project in Québec, which O3 Mining has advanced over the last five years to the cusp of its next stage of development, with the expectation that the project will deliver long-term benefits to stakeholders.

