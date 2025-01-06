Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2024 Interim Dividend: Amounts per Ordinary Share

2024 Interim Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar
LONDON, January 6, 2025 - Further to the announcement on 4 September 2024 of the 2024 interim dividend of 1.70c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 1.3704 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.4507 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.8061 and US$1=C$1.4416.
The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 3 January 2025, being the record date for this interim dividend.
The payment date of the 2024 interim dividend is Friday 31 January 2025.
