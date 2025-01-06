Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2024 Interim Dividend: Amounts per Ordinary Share

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Ecora Resources PLC

2024 Interim Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, January 6, 2025 - Further to the announcement on 4 September 2024 of the 2024 interim dividend of 1.70c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 1.3704 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.4507 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.8061 and US$1=C$1.4416.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 3 January 2025, being the record date for this interim dividend.

The payment date of the 2024 interim dividend is Friday 31 January 2025.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Ecora Resources PLC

Ecora Resources PLC
Bergbau
Großbritannien
871733
GB0006449366
www.ecora-resources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2025.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap