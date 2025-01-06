Benton Receives Best Gold Assay Results to Date at the South Pond Gold-Copper Zone

Thunder Bay, January 6, 2025 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its best gold results to date at the South Pond Gold-Copper Zone ("SPGCZ") within the Company's Great Burnt Lake project in Newfoundland. These new results continue to demonstrate the robust potential of the SPGCZ structure identified through surface exploration and drilling which now spans approximately 3.0 km and remains wide open. The SPGCZ is located approximately 8 km north of the Great Burnt Lake Copper Deposit.

Highlights:

SP-24-32 Cut 1.88 g/t Au over 54.50 m at the South Pond Gold-Copper Zone, this included two higher grade zones with an upper section grading 2.41 g/t over 14.00 m including, 9.68 g/t over 1.00 m and a lower section grading 3.34 g/t over 12.00 m including, 4.87 g/t over 3.00 m;

Drilling will recommence in mid-January at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit to continue testing recently identified parallel and deep EM conductors;

A further 15,000 m drill program planned for2025 with potential for expansion;

The Company awaits further gold and copper assay results for the last 3 holes drilled in 2024.

Stephen Stares, President & CEO of the Company stated "I would like to take this opportunity to wish all stakeholders of Benton a very Happy New Year and express our confidence that the Great Burnt project will continue to demonstrate its amazing potential as we advance it through 2025. The latest results highlight the robustness and strength of this copper-gold system and we are excited to get back working in the next two weeks. We look forward to receiving our remaining results from our 2024 drill program and determining what new discoveries are in store for us in 2025. This is certainly an exciting start to the new year."

A table of the results to date are listed below showing the mineralized zone. (see Table 1, Figure 1).

Table 1: South Pond Drill Results

DDH # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SP-24-31 37.00 45.00 8.00 1.26 incl 37.00 40.00 3.00 2.78 incl 39.00 40.00 1.00 5.43 SP-24-32 34.10 88.60 54.50 1.88 incl 43.10 57.10 14.00 2.41 incl 52.10 53.10 1.00 9.68 and 68.10 80.10 12.00 3.34 incl 72.10 75.10 3.00 4.87



Note: Widths quoted are true core length, at this early stage, further drilling is required to determine true width of mineralization

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/236123_1bb49433e458a90d_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Property Compilation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/236123_1bb49433e458a90d_004full.jpg

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the operator.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1, 2 and 3 drill programs returned impressive results with 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

