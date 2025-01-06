Silver Storm Drills 847 g/t Ag.Eq Over 4.2 m Within a Broader Interval of 565 g/t Ag.Eq Over 7.2 m in C550 and 535 g/t Ag.Eq Over 2.5 m in San Nicolas, Extending Both Zones

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTC: SVRSF | FSE: SVR), is pleased to announce drill results from its Phase 2 diamond drilling program at the Company's 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, located in Durango Mexico. Results from the 12 holes (1,502 metres ("m")) contained within this release are from the San Nicolas and C550 Zones, within the Quebradillas mine. The Company also announces the closing of the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") previously announced on December 5, 2024.

Figure 1: Cross Section View of Quebradillas Mine Towards NNW (Graphic: Business Wire)

An overview video on the La Parrilla Project is available at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dybgKXcGrYo

Key highlights include:

Hole Q-24-054 returned 417 g/t Ag.Eq 1 over 0.50 m and 535 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m within a broader interval of 302 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.00 m and Q-24-056 returned 618 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.02 m in the San Nicolas Zone.

over 0.50 m and 535 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m within a broader interval of 302 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.00 m and Q-24-056 returned 618 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.02 m in the San Nicolas Zone. These two holes, combined with Q-23-024 (1,000 g/t Ag.Eq over 5.25 m within a broader interval of 689 g/t Ag.Eq over 9.39 m) and historical hole ILP-SN-19-08 (951 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.45 m within a broader interval of 530 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.50 m), define an area of high-grade mineralization which spans a minimum 38 m along strike, is open to southeast, and extends up to 70 m above the previously developed 1921 EL stope (247 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 19 m and average width of 1.49 m).

Q-24-063 returned 643 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.40 m and 468 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.50 m approximately 33 m down dip and northwest of previously reported hole Q-23-013A (663 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.00 m within a broader interval of 316 g/t Ag.Eq over 4.09 m), confirming the San Nicolas Zone extends to the southeast a minimum of 40 m beneath the last development in this area on the 1874 EL stope, with similar high-grade mineralization (332 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 35 m and average width of 1.15 m).

Q-24-065 returned 847 g/t Ag.Eq over 4.15 m within a broader interval of 565 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.20 m approximately 77 m below the last development in this area on the 1976 EL stope, with similar mineralization (223 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 98 m and average width of 1.04 m), in the C550 Zone.

Q-24-065 returned 412 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m within a broader interval of 275 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.20 m at ~17 m prior to reaching the C550 Zone.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with the results from San Nicolas and C550. At San Nicolas, through holes Q-24-054 and 056, we have extended high-grade mineralization up to 70 m above the last mined stope in the area, and this mineralization is open to the southeast. Also, with hole Q-24-063, we have confirmed high-grade mineralization extends at least 40 m beneath the last development in this area. At C550, where historical drilling is sparse, through hole Q-24-065 we have identified a high-grade zone extending 77 m below the last development in this area, as well as identified a new zone of mineralization to the south of C550. These results, when combined with historical holes drilled by First Majestic Silver Corp. ("FM") should have a positive impact on future Mineral Resources."

San Nicolas Zone

The San Nicolas Zone (SN) is considered part of the Quebradillas Mine, located approximately 400 m to the southwest and connected by underground development utilizing shared services from the mine. The San Nicolas Zone had 5 levels of development established and mined by FM, and a ventilation raise from surface down to 275 m. As a result of the drilling and surface mapping conducted by the Company, high-grade silver mineralization can now be traced with continuity down to approximately 370 m from surface.

The San Nicolas Zone is comprised of subvertical quartz-carbonate vein and breccia mineralization striking northwest (315/87) over a known strike length of approximately 600 m. Sulphide replacement zones occur within the hanging wall and footwall along the bedding within the sediments. The sulphide mineralization consists of pyrite, galena, sphalerite, acanthite, and native silver. A second set of east-west trending sulphide bearing quartz-carbonate veins crosscuts the principal northwest trend. Breccia pipes (chimneys) form at the intersection of these two trends. (Figures 1, 2; Tables 1, 2)

Holes Q-24-054 and 056 targeted the southeast extension of the breccia zone previously reported in hole Q-23-024 (1,000 g/t Ag.Eq over 5.25 m within a broader interval of 689 g/t Ag.Eq over 9.39 m)(see Company news release January 29, 2024). This intercept was located approximately 18 m above the last mine development in this area, with similar mineralization:

The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1921 EL stope returned 247 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 19 m and average width of 1.49 m.

Hole Q-24-054 was drilled approximately 36 m to the SE of Q-23-024 and returned 417 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.50 m and 535 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m within a broader interval of 302 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.00 m (98.80 to 105.80 m). Hole Q-24-056 was drilled approximately 35 m above Q-24-054 and returned 618 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.02 m (122.13 to 123.15 m). Historical hole ILP-SN-19-08 lies approximately 38 m northwest of Q-24-056 and 35 m above Q-23-024 and returned 951 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.45 m within a broader interval of 530 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.50 m.

Collectively, these four holes define an area of high-grade mineralization which spans a minimum 38 m along strike, is open to southeast, and extends up to 70 m above the previously developed 1921 EL stope.

Q-24-063 returned 643 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.40 m (94.85 to 95.25 m) and 468 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.50 m (97.75 to 98.25 m) approximately 33 m down dip and northwest of previously reported hole Q-23-013A (663 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.00 m within a broader interval of 316 g/t Ag.Eq over 4.09 m) and 30 m up dip and southeast of Q-23-014 (240 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.90 m)(see Company news release January 29, 2024). This confirms the San Nicolas Zone extends to the southeast a minimum of 40 m beneath the last development in this area, with similar high-grade mineralization:

The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1874 EL stope returned 332 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 35 m and average width of 1.15 m.

C550 Zone

The C550 Zone is comprised of quartz-carbonate vein mineralization within a fault zone striking east and dipping 83 degrees to the south (080/83). It has a known strike length of approximately 315 m with mineralization extending vertically for 215 m, and a thickness of up to 5.5 m. The structure pinches and swells, with replacement sulphide bodies developed at its footwall and hanging wall. The mineralization consists of galena, sphalerite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, and arsenopyrite. Very few holes were drilled into the zone by FM. Channel samples were taken in 4 levels of development. (Figures 1, 3; Tables 1, 2)

Hole Q-24-065 returned 847 g/t Ag.Eq over 4.15 m within a broader interval of 565 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.20 m (113.80 to 121.00 m) approximately 77 m below the last development in this area, with similar mineralization:

The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1976 EL stope returned 223 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 98 m and average width of 1.04 m.

This hole is also approximately 78 m to the west of the 1925 EL stope where the composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples returned 284 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 40 m and average width of 2.43 m.

Hole Q-24-066 was drilled approximately 15 m up dip and to the east of Q-24-065 and returned 157 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.50 m (97.88 to 98.38 m) and 247 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.44 m (98.88 to 99.32 m). Hole Q-24-062 was drilled approximately 40 m up dip from Q-24-065 and returned 215 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.83 m (119.82 to 123.65 m).

Some new zones of mineralization were encountered before reaching C550 in 5 of the 6 holes, most notably, Q-24-065 returned 412 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m within a broader interval of 275 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.20 m (89.90 to 97.10 m), 16.7 m prior to reaching the C550 Zone. The Company plans on conducting further drilling below and to the west of Q-24-065 to follow up on this new zone.

For further information, the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the La Parrilla Silver Mine, Durango State, Mexico" with an effective date of May 31, 2023 is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.silverstorm.ca)

Table 1 - Select Assay Intervals from Holes Q-24-054, 056, 058, & 060 to 068 and Historical Results

Zone Hole From To Length

(m) Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Ag

g/t Au

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Cu

% SN Q-24-054 98.80 105.80 7.00 302 273 0.02 0.47 0.54 0.05 including 99.30 99.80 0.50 417 389 0.03 0.15 0.80 0.06 and 102.80 105.30 2.50 535 507 0.01 0.92 0.11 0.08 SN Q-24-056 116.70 117.30 0.60 269 103 0.01 1.00 5.10 0.02 SN Q-24-056 122.13 123.15 1.02 618 606 0.03 0.32 0.05 0.09 NEW Q-24-060 106.48 106.99 0.51 201 197 0.04 0.37 0.22 0.03 SN Q-24-063 94.85 95.25 0.40 643 593 0.06 1.62 0.08 0.11 SN Q-24-063 97.75 98.25 0.50 468 405 0.01 0.94 1.33 0.09 NEW Q-24-062 54.18 54.68 0.50 437 53 0.12 0.75 13.05 0.04 C550 Q-24-062 119.82 123.65 3.83 215 72 0.17 1.74 3.07 0.04 NEW Q-24-065 89.90 97.10 7.20 275 113 0.55 1.55 2.80 0.06 including 94.60 97.10 2.50 412 177 0.73 2.23 4.30 0.07 C550 Q-24-065 113.80 121.00 7.20 565 240 0.29 5.39 5.74 0.04 including 113.80 117.95 4.15 847 379 0.49 8.45 7.38 0.05 NEW Q-24-066 78.04 78.54 0.50 464 182 0.20 5.01 4.81 0.04 C550 Q-24-066 97.88 98.38 0.50 157 63 0.01 1.67 1.82 0.01 C550 Q-24-066 98.88 99.32 0.44 247 81 0.06 2.28 3.69 0.09 C550 Q-24-066 151.82 152.27 0.45 189 34 0.24 0.31 4.71 0.03 NEW Q-24-067 56.40 56.85 0.45 144 33 0.01 0.67 3.38 0.03 NEW Q-24-068 35.46 35.96 0.50 174 78 0.01 1.21 2.34 0.07 HISTORICAL RESULTS SN ILP-SN-16-01-A 405.45 407.20 1.75 1,580 1,479 0.13 1.25 2.09 0.25 SN ILP-SN-16-05 464.80 465.45 0.65 156 143 0.05 0.24 0.09 0.02 SN ILP-SN-17-35 211.85 212.50 0.65 453 310 0.07 1.71 3.35 0.04 SN and 222.40 224.60 2.20 1,193 1,186 0.01 0.21 0.06 0.32 SN ILP-SN-17-36 257.80 262.30 4.50 900 854 0.08 0.38 1.08 0.18 SN ILP-SN-19-01 263.40 264.30 0.90 168 113 0.11 0.70 1.00 0.03 SN ILP-SN-19-03 230.80 231.55 0.75 253 165 0.01 1.31 1.93 0.00 SN ILP-SN-19-04 301.05 301.55 0.50 503 26 5.90 0.02 0.06 0.00 SN ILP-SN-19-08 186.10 193.60 7.50 530 325 0.03 3.71 3.80 0.06 SN including 190.15 193.60 3.45 951 380 0.02 0.91 0.40 0.02 SN ILP-SN-19-09 202.35 203.25 0.90 417 380 0.02 0.91 0.40 0.02 SN SLP-SN-12-02 181.05 183.20 2.15 292 135 0.04 1.43 4.22 0.05 SN SLP-SN-12-03 276.85 278.85 2.00 145 96 0.07 0.75 0.86 0.03 and 291.45 293.90 2.45 305 150 0.03 2.62 3.03 0.04 C550 SLP-TQ-12-04 154.70 155.65 0.95 157 108 0.08 0.16 1.42 0.02 C550 ILP-V-12-04 163.35 164.15 0.80 630 440 0.03 3.26 3.67 0.02

Table 2 - Historical Channel Sample Results (2) - San Nicolas and C550 Zones

Elevation Zone Channel Width Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% 1874 SN NW VSN-1873-26 1.10 355 135 1.55 6.58 1874 SN NW VSN-1873-29 2.30 242 175 1.20 1.29 1874 SN SW VSN-1874-40 3.50 810 312 4.99 13.38 1874 SN SW VSN-1874-44 2.70 358 150 3.23 4.47 1874 SN SW VSN-1874-45 2.90 339 139 3.49 3.89 1874 SN SW VSN-1875-43 0.50 434 355 2.66 0.28 1874 SN SW VSN-1875-51 5.30 535 424 2.09 2.01 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-42 3.10 286 195 2.05 1.31 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-54 3.20 266 231 1.02 0.29 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-56 2.80 222 176 0.92 0.77 1874 SN SE VSN-1874-58 0.40 174 60 1.83 2.39 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-62 0.40 301 103 3.24 4.06 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-64 0.30 192 64 2.17 2.55 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-65 0.70 751 253 7.30 11.10 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-66 1.70 155 40 1.49 2.75 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-73 0.30 157 41 1.58 2.70 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-75 0.30 47 0 0.15 1.58 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-76 0.40 1,073 405 11.20 13.50 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-78 0.60 168 39 1.38 3.36 1874 SN SE VSN-1873-79 0.80 518 217 7.27 3.87 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-82 0.70 131 88 0.58 1.00 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-84 0.65 271 103 2.90 3.33 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-89 3.65 312 103 3.47 4.25 1886 SN SE2 VSN-1885-92 0.60 322 73 3.83 5.38 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-108 1.10 215 96 2.45 1.93 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-111 3.15 188 65 2.05 2.48 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-112 2.40 251 146 2.15 1.74 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-113 0.85 328 192 3.40 1.67 1886 SN SE1 VSN-1886-115 0.60 461 253 4.12 3.56 1887 SN W VSN-1888-47 1.75 124 90 0.81 0.47 1887 SN W VSN-1888-48 5.05 163 86 1.50 1.34 1887 SN W VSN-1886-49 2.00 256 120 2.78 2.24 1887 SN W VSN-1886-51 1.65 428 356 1.39 1.26 1882 SN NW VSN-1888-28 0.50 359 307 1.15 0.76 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-31 2.30 269 242 0.59 0.38 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-37 2.00 202 112 2.51 0.82 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-40 3.00 374 337 1.01 0.35 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-43 4.90 264 142 2.57 1.95 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-49 6.45 481 325 3.59 2.18 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-52 4.20 307 63 2.54 6.46 1882 SN NW VSN-1888-48 2.10 357 205 3.74 1.86 1882 SN NW VSN-1888-51 3.70 428 344 2.35 0.79 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-55 0.65 249 61 1.91 5.01 1882 SN NW VSN-1884-60 1.75 317 122 2.52 4.67 1882 SN NW VSN-1883-63 1.75 360 197 3.00 3.04 1882 SN NW VSN-1885-57 2.70 220 101 2.33 2.05 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-58 1.20 461 163 3.93 7.09 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-61 1.40 501 163 5.50 6.97 1882 SN NW VSN-1887-64 2.20 620 119 3.80 14.66 1882 SN NW VSN-1882-66 1.20 405 166 4.05 4.79 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-26 0.70 129 51 1.51 1.39 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-29 1.45 395 150 5.35 3.70 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-32 0.60 261 126 2.88 2.10 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-35 1.30 141 93 1.01 0.72 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-38 2.80 379 132 4.19 4.93 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-44 1.30 172 88 1.92 1.20 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-47 1.60 148 58 1.55 1.76 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-50 4.20 206 99 2.25 1.72 1901 SN SE VSN-1901-53 5.20 459 411 1.51 0.78 1921 SN NW VSN-1921-L49 0.40 135 105 0.10 1.01 1921 SN NW VSN-1921-L52 1.70 406 277 1.08 3.67 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L70 2.50 349 183 0.01 0.03 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L73 1.60 417 173 4.08 4.94 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L76 1.85 240 112 2.16 2.55 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L79 0.85 117 62 0.50 1.51 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L82 0.90 111 73 0.80 0.61 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L84 2.10 349 227 2.15 2.36 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L85 0.60 206 107 2.96 0.72 1921 SN SE VSN-1921-L88 1.50 189 94 1.95 1.58 1925 C550 V550-1925-040 1.50 241 91 1.60 3.96 1925 C550 V550-1925-043 5.50 248 93 1.37 4.37 1925 C550 V550-1925-046 2.60 335 197 2.41 2.70 1925 C550 V550-1925-049 2.30 296 151 2.68 2.67 1925 C550 V550-1925-052 2.20 173 66 1.26 2.68 1925 C550 V550-1925-055 1.70 332 105 2.01 6.38 1925 C550 V550-1925-063 5.00 394 177 3.50 4.53 1925 C550 V550-1925-070 0.30 390 102 1.84 8.77 1925 C550 V550-1925-073 0.80 147 0 0.48 4.92 1976 C550 VN550-1976-099 2.30 450 254 4.11 3.15 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0102 0.70 76 42 0.81 0.45 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0105 0.70 150 58 1.68 1.72 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0108 0.50 52 0 0.68 1.23 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0111 1.10 193 80 1.30 2.87 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0114 0.70 99 44 0.72 1.30 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0117 2.40 202 76 2.00 2.65 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0119 1.10 176 55 1.64 2.84 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0121 1.90 218 50 0.41 5.76 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0125 0.80 185 135 0.84 1.01 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0128 0.60 268 56 1.24 6.57 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0131 1.00 257 66 1.82 5.23 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0134 0.60 198 184 0.34 0.18 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0139 0.70 258 66 1.42 5.65 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0142 1.20 182 98 1.57 1.54 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0146 0.70 240 112 2.05 2.68 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0149 2.40 305 78 1.43 6.92 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0152 0.70 301 108 1.99 5.12 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0156 1.80 210 79 1.59 3.25 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0160 0.70 249 180 2.55 0.02 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0163 2.00 313 115 1.99 5.31 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0166 0.40 331 46 0.66 9.82 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0168 1.00 409 68 0.52 12.03 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0170 0.60 461 92 1.55 12.05 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0173 0.90 33 0 0.26 0.94 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0177 0.60 372 128 1.74 7.26 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0180 0.50 138 32 0.43 3.47 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0182 0.90 23 4 0.27 0.44 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0185 0.70 284 142 1.90 3.32 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0188 0.60 189 28 0.41 5.53 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0191 1.80 163 66 1.17 2.39 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0195 0.80 156 76 1.54 1.41 1998 C550 V550-1998-0133 1.90 185 39 0.51 4.88 1998 C550 V550-1998-0136 0.70 344 152 2.96 4.14 1998 C550 V550-1998-0138 2.80 335 105 3.87 4.66 1998 C550 V550-1998-0140 1.20 623 229 6.77 7.79 1998 C550 V550-1998-0143 0.80 271 106 2.63 3.46 1998 C550 V550-1998-0146 1.80 294 96 2.30 5.00 1998 C550 V550-1998-0155 1.90 605 345 4.54 5.08 1998 C550 V550-1998-0157 1.00 414 295 2.66 1.73 1998 C550 V550-1998-0160 1.10 221 86 1.45 3.54 1998 C550 V550-1998-0163 1.00 203 143 1.45 0.78 1998 C550 V550-1998-0163 A 1.10 600 329 1.39 8.59 1998 C550 V550-1998-0163 B 1.30 512 208 1.25 9.95 1998 C550 V550-1998-0167 0.80 50 30 0.56 0.17 1998 C550 V550-1998-0170 0.70 311 182 2.02 2.77 1998 C550 V550-1998-0172 2.10 164 103 1.45 0.79 1998 C550 V550-1998-0174 0.90 115 6 0.73 3.30 1998 C550 V550-1998-0178 1.20 156 80 0.77 2.05 1998 C550 V550-1998-0182 1.40 514 303 2.83 4.93 1998 C550 V550-1998-0185 0.60 736 484 7.42 1.93 2045 C550 V550-2045-0117 3.50 564 197 5.32 8.24 2045 C550 V550-2045-0119 2.70 461 208 6.03 3.34 2045 C550 V550-2045-0122 0.90 100 100 0.00 0.00 2045 C550 V550-2045-0124 0.80 362 144 4.27 3.80 2045 C550 V550-2045-0127 0.70 223 56 0.85 5.31 2045 C550 V550-2045-0131 1.30 232 24 1.34 6.34 2045 C550 V550-2045-0135 2.30 208 80 1.83 2.93 2045 C550 V550-2045-0139 2.10 172 84 0.96 2.28 2045 C550 V550-2045-0143 0.90 178 80 1.25 2.36 2045 C550 V550-2045-0146 1.50 128 79 0.43 1.38 2045 C550 V550-2045-0148 2.10 297 113 2.18 4.59 2045 C550 V550-2045-0150 0.60 358 182 2.20 4.31 2045 C550 V550-2045-0153 2.80 1,151 842 6.72 4.71 2045 C550 V550-2045-0155 3.10 332 228 1.90 1.95 2045 C550 V550-2045-0159 2.30 603 342 4.12 5.53 2045 C550 V550-2045-0163 2.30 355 175 3.23 3.44 2045 C550 V550-2045-0165 2.40 451 241 2.70 5.06 2045 C550 V550-2045-0168 1.10 101 56 0.81 0.85 2045 C550 V550-2045-0171 1.80 636 363 5.82 4.28 2045 C550 V550-2045-0174 2.00 427 272 2.45 3.26 2045 C550 V550-2045-0177 2.80 743 468 3.45 6.69 2045 C550 V550-2045-0180 2.40 470 331 3.00 2.16 2045 C550 V550-2045-0183 1.80 359 263 1.86 1.67 2045 C550 V550-2045-0186 2.00 206 154 1.06 0.88 2045 C550 V550-2045-0189 0.90 361 182 3.11 3.51 2045 C550 V550-2045-0192 0.60 98 72 0.41 0.55 2045 C550 V550-2045-0195 1.80 108 50 0.66 1.50 2045 C550 V550-2045-0198 2.60 184 106 1.00 1.87

(1) All results in this release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are core-lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalent: Ag.Eq g/t was calculated using commodity prices of US$22.50 /oz Ag, US$1,800 /oz Au, US$0.94 /lb Pb, and US$1.35 /lb Zn applying metallurgical recoveries of 70.1% for silver and 82.8% for gold in oxides and 79.6% for silver, 80.1% for gold, 74.7% for lead and 58.8% for zinc in sulphides. Metal payable used was 99.6% for silver and 95% for gold in doré produced from oxides, and 95% for silver, gold, and lead and 85% for zinc in concentrates produced from sulphides. Cut-off grades considered for oxide and sulphide were, respectively 140 g/t Ag.Eq and 125 g/t Ag.Eq and are based on 2017 costs adjusted by the inflation rate and include sustaining costs. (2) Weighted average grades were calculated over the mineralized widths of each channel across the stope (Figures 2 & 3).

Sample Analysis and QA/QC Program

Silver Storm uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and reference standards in each batch of samples sent for analysis. The drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half, with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis. Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) is performed at ALS Geochemistry, an independent ISO 9001:2001 certified laboratory, in Zacatecas, Mexico and pulps are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, Canada for analysis. The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2 mm, and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (Au-AA23) from a 30-gram pulp. Gold assays greater than 10 g/t are re-analyzed on a 30-gram pulp by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples are also analyzed using a 34 element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) on a pulp digested by four acids (ME-ICP61). Overlimit sample values for silver (>100 g/t), lead (>1%), zinc (>1%), and copper (>1%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES (ME-OG62). For silver values greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using a fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30-gram pulp (Ag-GRA21). Samples with lead values over 20% are re-assayed using volumetric titration with EDTA on a 1-gram pulp (Pb-VOL70). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Under the Second Tranche of the Offering, 2,197,778 Units were issued at a price of $0.09 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $197,800.02.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.16 until January 6, 2028 (the "Expiry Date").

In connection with the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company did not pay any finder's fees or issue any finder's warrants.

The Units were offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of closing. The Warrants will not be listed for trading. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to complete its upcoming NI 43-101 resource statement and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Review by Qualified Person and QA/QC

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. In August 2023 Silver Storm completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the future exploration performance at La Parrilla, the timing and extent of current and future drill programs, the ability to increase Mineral Resources therein, the ability to eventually place the La Parrilla Complex back into production, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the closing conditions of the Offering, receipt of final TSXV approval of the Offering and, the timing and completion of an updated technical report for La Parrilla Complex.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) have applied several material assumptions, including that the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve, management's ability to execute its business strategy and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, there being no assurance that the Company's current and future exploration programs will grow the Mineral Resource base or upgrade Mineral Resource confidence, the risk that the assumptions referred to above prove not to be valid or reliable, the risk that the Company is unable to achieve its goal of placing La Parrilla back into production; market conditions and volatility and global economic conditions including increased volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions resulting from the continued or escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, risk of delay and/or cessation in planned work or changes in the Company's financial condition and development plans; risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of third party mineralized material) regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the uncertainty of the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in Mineral Resources, grade and/or recovery rates; risks related to gold, silver and other commodity price fluctuations; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including the Mexican mining reforms; risks relating to environmental regulation and liability; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations.

Such forward-looking information represents managements and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

