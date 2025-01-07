Dryden Gold Provides 2024 Summary to Shareholders

Vancouver, January 7, 2025 - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to reflect on a year of successful exploration, significant capital markets activity and important tactical land acquisitions. The technical team made great strides in identifying and defining the geological structures that control the high-grade gold in the Gold Rock Camp. The Company's geological progress and success led to the announcement that Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) ("Centerra") had acquired a 9.9% strategic equity position. Dryden Gold is now fully funded for an exciting year of exploration in 2025. The Company would like to thank all its shareholders who have made this first year as a public company a success and continue to support our next phase of exploration in 2025.

2024 Highlights Include:

Successful capital market campaigns including the strategic investment by Centerra:

December 2024- Closed $3.38 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Strategic Investment by Centerra Gold (short summary video available here).

October 2024- Closed $5.1 Million Private Placement (upsized the offering three times due to unprecedented demand).

January 2024- Toronto Venture Exchange listing and $5.1 Million RTO Financing.

Executed a robust marketing strategy which included North American and European conferences, webinars, town halls, roadshows, investor dinners.

Secured newsletter writer coverage from Chen Lin, Editor of 'What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?'.

Near Surface High-Grade Drill Results in the Gold Rock Camp:

Elora intercept- 8.93 g/t gold over 12.45 meters including 32.96 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in the deepest drill hole to date at Elora (video summary available here).

Elora intercept- 14.10 g/t gold over 7.54 meters (short video summary available here).

Elora intercept- 30.72 g/t gold over 5.70 meters (short video summary available here).

Big Master intercept- 26.11 g/t gold over 3.16 meters (short video summary available here).

Big Master intercept- 3.17 g/t gold over 4.00 meters (short video summary available here).

Successfully tested hanging wall and footwall structures in sheared volcanics at Gold Rock.

Began a re-logging program with historic core from Gold Rock & Sherridon.

Building District Scale Potential - Dryden Gold District:

Acquired key strategic property - 'Cross River' Contiguous to the Gold Rock Camp.

Staked additional ground - 'Hyndman Property'.

Acquired additional strategic land - 'Shear Gold Property' Contiguous to the Sherridon, Gaffney and Cross River properties.

Secured a large core facility near the Gold Rock Camp.

Added two geologists and two strategic consultants to the technical team.

Made $3.5 million (cash & stock) in property payments to Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) ("Alamos"). Final payment of $2 million is due April 2025 to secure 100% ownership.

"2024 was a transitional year for Dryden Gold Corp. Starting with our successful public listing in January and ending with Centerra's strategic investment in December, the Company made great strides on all fronts." states Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold. "I am especially proud of our technical team and their outstanding accomplishments in the interpretation of the structural geology and controls which resulted in identifying several new high-grade structures through the drill bit. We continue to see striking similarities to the Red Lake Camp and we are especially excited about our deeper holes at Elora where intercepts of over an ounce per tonne gold show a strong mineralized system. The district scale potential of our consolidated land package now has the attention of several producing gold companies anxious to expand operations in Canada. With a fully funded exploration budget we expect 2025 to be another pivotal year as we drill deeper and test new targets and continue our property-wide exploration."

Details of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Strategic Investment

Centerra has acquired approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The Company and Centerra have also entered into an investor rights agreement dated December 17, 2024 (the "IRA"), whereby, subject to certain conditions, including time and ownership thresholds, Centerra will have certain rights, including the right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company. A copy of the IRA is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.com.

The Offering consisted of: (i) 11,988,824 charity flow through shares (the "CFT Shares") at a price of $0.24 per CFT Share and (ii) 2,941,176 hard dollar shares (the "HD Shares") at a price of $0.17 per HD Share, for total aggregate proceeds of $3,377,317 Centerra was the end purchaser of all the CFT Shares (following the charitable flow through donations in the Offering) and all the HD Shares. No finder's fees will be paid with respect of the Shares.

2025 and Beyond

Dryden Gold has a fully funded $5.8MM exploration budget planned for 2025. This will include:

Deeper drilling and strike extension on the Elora structure

Testing new targets on Elora at the Laurentian Mine and the D-1 cross structures (permit pending)

Testing targets at Mud Lake defined in the 2024 field program (permit pending)

Property wide soil testing and LiDAR

Additional mapping and testing at Hyndman, Cross River and Sherridon

The Company also has over $2MM in hard dollars to cover its final property payment to Alamos and continue its active marketing campaigns.

Marketing and Upcoming Conferences

Dryden Gold will be participating at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver at the Fairmont Pacific Rim on January 17-18, 2025. Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold will be giving a corporate presentation on Friday, January 17th at 9:50am PT during newsletter writer, Chen Lin's panel. Dryden Gold will also be participating in the Core Shack at AME Roundup in Vancouver on January 20-21, 2025, from 9am-4pm PT at Booth Number 821 at the Convention Centre East. Management will be available for questions and invites investors to review our upcoming events on our website, linked here.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2023 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236249